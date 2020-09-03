ABC’s ‘black-ish’ will air two special episodes about the upcoming election

The initially of the specials, entitled “Election Special Pt. 1,” will see the character Junior, played by Marcus Scribner, excitedly preparing to elect the very first time just to find that his name has actually been purged from the citizen surveys, a news release from ABC notes. He then goes on a deep dive into why he therefore numerous others wind up dealing with the citizen registration system in the U.S.

In “Election Special Pt. 2,” things take a huge turn as the reveal goes animated for the very first time to inform the story of Andre, played by Anthony Anderson, after his associate Leslie Stevens, played by Peter Mackenzie, makes the choice to run forCongress Andre gets his household to assist him project versus Stevens however discovers himself too captured up in fundraising and personal interest groups.

Both episodes will be directed by Oscar winner Matthew Cherry.

