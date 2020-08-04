ABC releases new ‘Bachelorette’ promo but keeps lead’s identity unknown amid cast shakeup rumors

On Monday, it was reported that Crawley left production in La Quinta, California, because she supposedly already fell in love with one of her contestants, Dale Moss.

‘BACHELORETTE’ PRODUCERS SCRAMBLING AS SEASON 16 STAR CLARE CRAWLEY LEAVES SHOW: REPORT

“Bachelorette” producers then scrambled to find a replacement and decided on Tayshia Adams from Colton Underwood’s season, according to reports.

Deadline and Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve reported that Crawley didn’t want to keep filming after giving Moss the first-impression rose.

Later, Reality Steve said in an Instagram Live video that he’s certain Adams is on the set. “I’m really certain Tayshia is out in La Quinta right now. There’s no reason for Tayshia to be in La Quinta unless she’s being asked to film something. Which means that she would be the Bachelorette. So if you ask me if Tayshia is going to be the Bachelorette from this point forward, my answer would be yes,” he said.

The rumors regarding the shakeup come days after it was reported by Us Weekly that producers contacted “backup” contestants to join the cast.