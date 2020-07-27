ABC News mocked for claiming ‘peaceful demonstration intensified,’ with courthouse set ablaze, police officers targeted

SEATTLE POLICE STATE RIOT AFTER PROTESTERS SET FIRE TO BUILDING WEBSITE

Much of the mainstream media and the left have actually looked for to paint in some cases violent demonstrations throughout the country as “mostly peaceful” presentations in current weeks. The ABC News tweet connected to an Associated Press story that pointed out the violence in the opening paragraph.

“A protest through the streets of downtown Oakland, California, in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when ‘agitators’ among the demonstrators set fire to a courthouse, vandalized a police station and shot fireworks at officers, authorities said,” the AP composed.

Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Oakland, smashing windows of the city’s police head office and setting a fire inside the Alameda County courthouse, according to reports. Similar demonstrations and violent presentations have actually been seen throughout the nation following the death in May of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis male who passed away while in police custody.

ABC News’ description of the occasion stimulated outrage on social networks, as the Disney- owned news operation appeared to minimize the violence.

“A tweet for the ages, and sums up the state of the media in our country,” the Reagan Battalion composed.

Texas RepublicanRep Dan Crenshaw wasn’t even sure if the message was meant to be parody, while others made jokes. Babylon Bee editor Seth Dillon composed, “Violence is now defined as ‘intensified peace.’”

ABC News did not instantly react to a demand for remark.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.