Australia’s national broadcaster says it’s going to cut 250 jobs





The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) says it’s going to shed 250 jobs in a effort to find savings after budget cuts by the Australian government.

The public broadcaster said staff would be cut across “every division”, including its newsrooms and TV productions.

Some popular programmes and websites is likewise axed or scaled down.

The broadcaster said it needed to make up a A$84m £46m; $58m) shortfall.

It had previously said that job cuts were inevitable following a three-year indexation freeze announced by Australia’s conservative government in 2018.

“We anticipate we will farewell as many as 250 people through this process, valued colleagues who have made tremendous contributions to the ABC and to our audiences,” Managing Director David Anderson told staff on Wednesday.

Up to 70 jobs are anticipated to be cut from its news division, plus a long-running radio morning news bulletin. A youth-oriented life style site, ABC Life, will totally lose up to half of its staff and become rebranded.

On Wednesday, many staff expressed sadness within the scale of the cuts.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the job losses were a matter for ABC management.

But some current and former staff have criticised the government for cutting funding to the ABC, which includes been rated Australia’s most trusted news source by the Reuters Institute Digital News Report.

As the country’s emergency broadcaster, the ABC has also been widely praised this year for conveying life-saving information to local communities during Australia’s bushfire crisis.

Emergency coverage of the bushfires added an extra A$3m to the broadcaster’s operating costs, the organisation unmasked earlier in 2010.

ABC executives told staff the operating budget for next year will be more than 10% lower than it had been in 2013.

The cuts follow sweeping job losses across Australia’s struggling media industry. Titles which have recently folded include BuzzFeed Australia, 10 Daily, and a huge selection of community newspapers owned by Rupert Murdoch.

The Public Interest Journalism Initiative, a non-partisan organisation, says significantly more than 150 newsrooms have closed or temporarily shut in Australia since 2019.

Australian Associated Press, the nation’s 85-year-old newswire, was also set to close before it had been rescued by way of a private investors earlier this month.

The ABC said it in the pipeline to have 75% of its staff working outside Sydney, under a new five-year plan.