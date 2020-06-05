Abby Lee Miller’s ‘Dance Moms’ spinoff canceled after racist claims

Abby Lee Miller’s Dance Moms spinoff, Abby’s Virtual Dance Off, has been canceled in the wake of racist accusations against the reality TV star, Yahoo Entertainment confirms. Lifetime severed ties entirely with Miller and won’t bring her straight back for the ninth season of Dance Moms, should it get renewed.

It all started when Miller, 53, posted a black square for Blackout Tuesday to exhibit her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and was called out by a former contestant’s mother. Adriana Smith, whose daughter Kamryn competed on Season 8 this past year, claimed Miller made racist remarks to her then 7-year-old throughout filming.

“A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day inside my time on DMS8 is ‘I know you spent my youth in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I spent my youth in the Country Club with a box of 64 — don’t be stupid,” Smith wrote.

Smith also claimed Kamryn overheard some body affiliated with the show saying she was included because “they need a sprinkle of color.”

That prompted yet another parent to speak out. Camille Bridges told E! News she felt Miller treated her daughter unfairly as a result of her race. Miller apologized on Thursday.

“I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community,” Miller wrote on social media marketing. “To Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I’ve hurt, I am truly sorry.”

Miller continued, “I realize that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault. While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow and do better. While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change.”

That apology wasn’t accepted. On Friday, Smith called Miller’s words insincere and explained that the dance instructor never privately reached out.

“My daughter and I have yet to hear directly from Abby Lee Miller. Moreover, she didn’t even bother to tag me or Kamryn in her post,” Smith shared. “What happened to a phone call or at least a personal direct message?”

Smith continued, “Her failure to appropriately address me and my daughter personally points to the fact that she is disingenuous. … At this point, this is bigger than Kamryn and I. It’s about the potential effect that she has on the future of dance and negative, stereotypical influences on young, aspiring dancers of color.”

Abby’s Virtual Dance Off was pegged as a pandemic-friendly show set to air 12 episodes this summer. It would have featured dancers from around the country who submitted videos of these moves.

