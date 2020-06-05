Abby Lee Miller Apologizes After Racism Accusations By Former Dance Moms Stars

Abby Lee Miller is issuing an overdue apology.

After former Dance Moms star Adriana Smith accused the Lifetime star of being “racist,” Miller is pledging “genuine change” shifting ahead.

On Thursday, she shared together with her Instagram followers:

“I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected [sic] and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community. To Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I’ve hurt, I am truly sorry. I realize that racism can not just come from hate, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault. While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I’ve done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better. While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change.”

Many followers voiced their frustration within the feedback part over her lack of apology towards different Black collection stars, together with Nia Sioux:

“Nia exists. You never paid any attention to her” “You really didn’t say anything to Nia 😂 Abby I love you but you’ve said some f**ked things to Nia that you should apologize for to her.. not in a post” “What about your apologies towards Nia hmmm??”

ICYMI, Adriana — whose daughter Kamryn appeared throughout a season eight episode — wrote about her expertise of coping with insensitive remarks made by Abby, posting this message on IG:

“I recently posted on my FB that racism is not something we can disagree on and still be friends, which in turn is why we are not friend. A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is, ‘I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64 — don’t be stupid.’ This my friends is not something or a statement that can be googled. Ask yourself what does that mean? This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and all together superior to ME!”

Smith continued:

“Do you remember you told me, ‘Do you want me to tell you why you are really here?’ LOL as if I didn’t know … again showing your superiority. Let me remind you what you said in case you forgot. You told me to ‘LOOK in the MIRROR! That’s the only reason you are here!’ Kam told me she heard ‘they need a sprinkle of color!’”

But Adriana and Kamryn aren’t the one two who’ve spoken out. Camille Bridges, whose daughter Camryn appeared throughout season 7, instructed E! News about their expertise working with Abby:

“[Abby] tried to spin Camryn as being the poor one and there on scholarship. I shut that down immediately. She loves appropriating our culture and never appreciating it. She did not give black choreographers on the show acknowledgment of their work. She continuously put Camryn in afros.”

Is Abby’s apology adequate, Perezcious readers?? Let us know what your ideas are (beneath) within the feedback!

