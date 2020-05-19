Abbott touts ‘downward trend’ in key coronavirus metrics as Texas starts ‘phase two’ of reopening

“Yesterday was the lowest number of COVID-related hospitalization since the middle part of April,” he included “Texas has a downward trend of those testing positive for COVID-19 as a percent of all the people testing postive.”

ABBOTT ON INFECTION CONSTRAINTS: No Person OUGHT TO BE SENT TO PRISON FOR NOT PUTTING ON MASK

Under Abbott’s order, child care centers can resume instantly, dining establishments will certainly have the ability to open up at 50 percent capability on Friday, as well as bars, which had actually continued to be shut, can open up at 25 percent capability together with Bowling streets.

Youth sporting activities as well as various other camps will certainly be permitted to open up by June, as well as specialist sporting activities, consisting of vehicle racing, golf, softball as well as tennis organizations can use with the state to host occasions without viewers.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS INSURANCE COVERAGE

“All the trends are going good and Texas is opening up for business,” Abbott claimed.

“Know this,” the guv included, “as we gather today, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve, Texas has the lowest unemployment rate of any large state in America. And we will be adding more jobs by the day.”

The Associated Press added to this record.