ABBA’s Waterloo crowned viewers’ favourite Eurovision song of all time – Panorama

ABBA’s Waterloo has actually been crowned the best Eurovision Song Contest entrance, Sky News records.

The song, which was carried out at the 1974 competitors in Brighton, aided the band land the winning title, the primary area in the UK graphes and also fired them to international popularity.

The honor, elected on by audiences, was exposed in a substitute program on Saturday night, called Eurovision: Come Together, the very same evening this year’s last was because of be kept in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

However, similar to several various other high account occasions in 2020, it was terminated as a result of the coronavirus break out.

The track appeared leading from a listing of 19 acts, chosen by a panel including broadcasters Ken Bruce, Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills and also Mel Giedroyc.

UK access such as Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz, from 1981, and also Love Shine A Light by Katrina And The Waves, from 1997, were amongst the listing.

It existed by Graham Norton, that took control of the organizing obligations of the program from the late Sir Terry Wogan in 2009.

Revealing the song, Norton stated: “This next group needs no introduction. Probably the most famous group to ever win Eurovision – it’s Brighton, it’s 1974, it’s Abba and a big pot plant. Waterloo, ladies and gentlemen.”

The program began BBC One’s substitute Eurovision insurance coverage, and also was complied with by Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light, which was arranged to honour all the 41 tracks which would certainly have composed this year’s competition, in a non- affordable layout.