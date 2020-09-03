Abbas meeting with Palestinian factions must be start of ending division – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas’ meeting with Palestinian factions must be the start of ending internal division, Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative, Mustafa Barghouti, said yesterday.

“In addition to the important message of the meeting, which is showing the Palestinians united against normalisation and the deal of the century, the meeting must be the start of ending the internal division,” Barghouti said.

Speaking to Palestine Voice radio, he continued: “The meeting could be a beginning for ending the division and building a united national strategy to face the dangers facing our people.”

“We are at the doorstep of a new strategic stage related to the leadership of the national resistance,” he said.

His comments come days before the secretaries and heads of Palestinian factions hold a meeting in the Lebanese capital Beirut to discuss the Palestinian situation and the dangers facing Palestinians, their rights and their cause. The meeting is due to be held tomorrow.

