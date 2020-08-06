Abbas announces national mourning day in solidarity with Lebanon – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas revealed on Wednesday a national day of mourning in solidarity with Lebanon, Wafa News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Abbas called his Lebanese equivalent Michel Aoun and used his acknowledgements and assistance for Lebanon and the victims of the surge in Beirut.

Abbas revealed the solidarity of Palestine and its individuals with Lebanon throughout this experience and revealed his determination to offer all possible help to assist Lebanon offer with this catastrophe.

The PA president likewise provided instructions for the Palestinian ambassador to Beirut to assist as much as possible.

The reason for the surge is still uncertain. The most effective blast to have actually taken place in Beirut in years occurred at port discount store extremely explosive product. CNN reported Lebanon’s prime minister specifying that an examination would concentrate on an approximated 2,750 metric tonnes of the explosive ammonium nitrate kept at a storage facility.

