For its many followers, there is no such thing as a evening fairly prefer it: the glamour, the drama, and – let’s face it – the alcohol.

But whereas the Eurovision Song Contest’s 2020 stay present might have been killed off by coronavirus, the BBC is to maintain the dream alive because it phases a battle of the titans, in which Abba will compete towards Bucks Fizz for the honour of being topped the all-time finest tune.

Fan favourites Dana International, Gina G and Conchita Wurst will go head-to-head for a Saturday evening of enjoyable, revisiting traditional performances with host Graham Norton.

Eurovision: Come Together will invite the British public to participate in a stay on-line vote to decide on their all-time favorite tune from the previous 64 years.

The shortlist has been drawn up by business specialists and superfans, together with Radio 2’s Ken Bruce, Eurovision semi-final commentators Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills, and former UK acts SuRie and Nicki French.