ABBA to release new singles ‘sometime this year’, says Björn Ulvaeus – Panorama

ABBA will certainly release 2 new singles later on this year, The Independent rreported, mentioning a current meeting with bandmember Bj örn Ulvaeus.

In a meeting with CNBC, the Swedish hitmaker was asked when the quondam pop team’s lengthy- waited for new songs would certainly get here.

“I think sometime this year,” he reacted. “Yes, I believe so.”

One of the tunes will certainly be labelled “I Still Have Faith in You”, as well as the various other is apparently called “Don’t Shut Me Down”.

Asked what the team’s response sought returning to the recording workshop for the very first time in over 35 years, Ulvaeus claimed: “Oh, that was so great.”

“It took half a minute and somehow we were back in time like we had been there yesterday as well. It was so strange.”

He included: “That feeling between us was extraordinary.”