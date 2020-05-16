Abba crowned UK’s all-time favourite on patchy night of Song Contest programming

We could have been cruelly refuted Saturday night’s music cheese-fest from the Netherlands – nul factors for the pandemic – yet the BBC is connecting the glitzy void with an night of programming committed to all points Song Contest- formed.

It guarantees to be just as enjoyable in a purposefully naff style, so please watch together with our lockdown liveblog.

So what’s on the expense? Well, at 6.25 pm on BBC One, Graham Norton kicks points off with Eurovision: Come Together, a one-off unique providing UK visitors the possibility to choose their all-time favourite Eurovision efficiency from a diverse shortlist, chosen by a panel of supposed professionals. I have “issues” with their options yet even more of that later on.

Norton will certainly additionally talk to Yorkshire- birthed troubadour James Newman, that was because of represent us in Rotterdam, the inadequate lamb.

This is adhered to at 8pm, when the grand last must have occurred, by Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light – a real-time program honouring all 41 tracks which would certainly have contended tonight. This will certainly be simulcast throughout the continent as well as past, held by the Dutch triad that resulted from compère complete process. Expect stilted web links as well as numerous languages. Norton will certainly stand out behind the mic to offer waspish real-time discourse.

At 10 pm, this liveblog will unwillingly authorize off yet never ever are afraid, due to the fact that the celebrations proceed on TELEVISION. The activity switches over to BBC Two for Rylan Clark-Neal’s collection The A-Z of Eurovision, adhered to by archive-raiding unique TOTP2 Goes Eurovision!

If you’re still not sated, there’s a genuine smörgåsbord of Eurovision- relevant programming on iPlayer, Radio 2 as well as the Eurovision web site.

Willkommen, bienvenue as well as welcome, due to the fact that we will do Eurovision with no real Eurovision …