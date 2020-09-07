AB InBev launches process to replace longtime chief Carlos Brito

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois, has launched a process to replace chief executive Carlos Brito, the Brazilian who led its transformation into the world’s largest brewer through a series of takeovers during his 16-year tenure.

The brewer is seriously considering outside candidates for the role, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, in what would be a significant move for a company that prides itself on its homegrown culture.

Two of these people said that AB InBev was working with recruitment firm Spencer Stuart on the search. One of the people said that Mr Brito was involved with the AB InBev board in the process and planned to step down at some point next year.

Part of the reason for the external search is that AB InBev is currently considering only one internal candidate, Michel Doukeris, who heads its North America-based Anheuser-Busch business, these people added. Other candidates previously tipped as possible candidates such as chief strategy officer David Almeida and chief marketing officer Pedro Earp are not being considered.

It is also possible that Mr Brito remains in charge for longer if the company does not settle on a candidate from the search, one of the people said. This person added that Mr Brito was expected to…