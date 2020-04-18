AB de Villiers: Sporting Genius: IPL spotlight, captaincy and keys to running batsmen out | Cricket News



















22:32



AB de Villiers talks captaincy, the IPL and the keys to running batsmen out within the third and remaining episode of Sporting Genius.

AB de Villiers talks captaincy, the IPL and the keys to running batsmen out within the third and remaining episode of Sporting Genius.

AB de Villiers is a Sporting Genius.

Cricket is his biggest talent – who can overlook his record-breaking 162 runs off 66 balls in opposition to West Indies within the 2015 Cricket World Cup?!

But he’s additionally adept at a bunch of different sports activities as Nasser Hussain found in our three-part sequence, filmed a couple of years in the past in AB’s native South Africa.

De Villiers is an excellent fielder in addition to batsman

With coronavirus halting stay cricket, we’ve got re-run our programme on De Villiers on Saturdays on skysports.com, so you’ll be able to marvel at his expertise, hear him talk about his profession, watch his batting ideas, and see what occurred when Nasser took on AB at golf and tennis!

In the third and remaining episode, Leading from the Front – which you’ll watch within the video on the prime of the web page – AB displays on the rigours of worldwide captaincy and the stress of expectation within the IPL.

De Villiers is a key man within the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (Credit: AFP)

De Villiers is famous for his fielding in addition to his batting and explains that he’s at all times hungry for the ball to come to him and why he releases the ball earlier than he has a strong base when attempting to run somebody out – one thing that has brought on disagreements between him and Jonty Rhodes!

AB has starred within the IPL for Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore and says the event has been nice for his profession as he has acquired to staff with the likes of Glenn McGrath and Virender Sehwag.

The batsman says he does not at all times just like the highlight however appreciates a stability have to be struck between dwelling life and giving again to followers.

Then, after a delighted Nasser manages to catch De Villiers throughout a drill, the duo head off to the golf course, the place AB explains if golf has affected his cricket and vice versa.