Aave (LEND) Staking Proposal Could Extend DeFi Token’s 600% Rally

On July 29 the rate of Aave (LEND) rose 23% as the task launched its tokenomics upgrade proposal calledAavenomics

The upside move brought LEND’s market cap to $447 million and will undoubtedly have financiers curious on whether the DeFi- associated token will rise greater as it has actually currently gotten almost 600% over the previous 3 months.

LEND/USD chart. Source: TradingView

Currently, LEND ranks at 30 location by market capitalization and the task just recently went beyond Compound (COMPENSATION) token to end up being the 2nd most popular DeFi governance token after MakerDAO (MKR). However, LEND has yet to break its all-time high of $0.372 reached on July 19.

LEND has actually seen excellent gains as this altcoin has actually considerably surpassed Bitcoin in 2020 with 600% gains in the last 3 months. However, LEND is not alone.

At least 10 other DeFi- associated tokens have actually increased by more than 100% in 2020, mainly due to the buzz produced around yield farming and the development of the DeFi sector.

Aavenomics offers LEND financiers benefits

With the brand-new Aavenomics upgrade, Aave will present a number of modifications consisting of a token swap that will see LEND tokens switched for AAVE tokens at a 100:1 rate.

However, the most crucial upgrade is the proposal for a reward structure for AAVE token holders, who will either authorize or reject this proposal. As DeFi procedures contend for liquidity, Aave will offer staking benefits to its users through liquidity and security rewards.

Jordan Lazaro Gustave, COO at Aave informed Cointelegraph:

“Stakers in the Safety Module will get fees from the Aave Protocol, Aave safety incentives, trading fees from the balancer pool + BAL reward. Liquidity providers will get liquidity mining incentives. All of this is up to governance discussion and approval.”

These staking benefits will be moneyed through the Aave token migration occasion which will assign 3 million AAVE tokens for procedure rewards in the Aave EcosystemReserve

According to Gustave, the neighborhood has actually been waiting on this upgrade for rather a long time. In reality, there’s a possibility that the upcoming reward structure has actually affected LEND’s rate rise over the last couple of months.

