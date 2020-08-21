Aaron Rodgers teaching Jordan Love is great to see (Video)

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 17: Aaron Rodgers # 12 of the Green Bay Packers stands with Jordan Love # 10 throughout training school at Ray Nitschke Field on August 17, 2020 in Ashwaubenon,Wisconsin (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers teaching Jordan Love is great to see.

The death of the guard is never ever as abrupt as we believe. It occurs well prior to the senior is all set to go. If the next generation is taken under the wing by the veteran, instead of viewed as its stiff competitors there’s no informing how great both can end up being. That’s precisely what’s taking place in this video of veteran quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is seen teaching novice quarterback, Jordan Love, throughout the Green Bay Packers training school on Thursday.

In the video, Love is seen tossing the ball and after that Rodgers takes him aside and is cleaning revealing him how to flick his wrist in simply properly. Love then follows together with Rodgers by making the very same motion with his wrist.

This is something we loveto see All frequently an extremely great gamer leaves a group without imparting any of his knowledge on the guy taking his …