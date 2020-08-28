Aaron Rodgers praises Patrick Mahomes, because he reminds him of himself

Aaron Rodgers praises Patrick Mahomes, however still believes he’s the very best

It’s seldom you hear NFL gamers applaud a member of another group, specifically when that individual is a direct rival, however if you are Aaron Rodgers you most likely feel safe in your GOAT status to offer a nod to another GOAT in the making.

That’s simply what Rodgers did when he applauded Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

“Talent-wise you know, I’ve definitely thrown with a lot of guys around the league and been a fan for a long time. I’ve never felt like there’s anybody who watching them throw is head and shoulders above me,” Rodgers informed The Ringer’s “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt (h/t kansascity.com) “I love my buddy and State Farm ally, Pat Mahomes. Just the way he plays really reminds me of myself and I say that with the utmost amount of respect and humility just because I love watching him play because he runs around, he makes throws all over the place, he no-look passes and he does it with enough balance between swagger and humility.”

So yes, he enhanced Mahomes … while enhancinghimself But all of us understand it remains in great enjoyable and we aren’t handling an egomaniac here. He even states he basically does not think in the GOAT titles, unless you’re his “house manager” of …