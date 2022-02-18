According to latest reports, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have split up, and they have also called their engagement off. One of the most valuable players in the NFL- who recently turned 38, and the actress- who turned 30- were engaged to be married for over a year before major reports spoke about them having called it off.

A source close to the couple told People that this was a very amicable split between the duo. They are extremely different people with far busy careers, and there were obstacles that they just couldn’t surmount. Undoubtedly they would remain friendly with each other with no drama and no bad blood between them.

Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Have Called It Off

Aaron Rodgers’ and Shailene Woodley’s representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment from Fox News, which was initially reported by InTouch Weekly. Back in the February of 2021, Rodgers had announced during an acceptance speech of MVP that he and the star of Big Little Lies had gotten engaged to each other. Rodgers had spoken about how 2020 had turned out to be a pretty crazy year that was filled with lots of growth and change with many amazing memorable moments scattered amongst them. Off the field, he also had quite a good rapport with the people around him- which also included his fiancee.

It has also come to the forefront that one of the major reasons why Aaron Rodgers split from Shailene Woodley was because the pair didn’t hold similar political views, and had often refrained from addressing most of the social issues. A source informed People that the couple never spoke about politics. Early on in their relationship, they had decided to agree to disagree about things- and not debate them.

Last year had also seen Aaron Rodgers accused of lying about being immunized during a press conference as he claimed to be unvaccinated.