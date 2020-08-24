Aaron Rodgers credits recent practice surge to revisiting his glory days

Aaron Rodgers has actually been studying some old video game movie prior to practice.

The Green Bay Packers didn’t do much to build on their lineup this previous offseason, permitting other NFC groups to leapfrog them in the NFL power rankings, so to speak. Instead of offering quarterback Aaron Rodgers with weapons, they chose to draft gamers for the future. So, Rodgers took a page of the Thanos playbook and stated that he’ll lead the Packers to the promised land by himself if he has to.

Rodgers has actually been acquiring some buzz in training school for his efficiency in drills, and there’s factor for that. The Packers signal caller was seeing video game movie from his 2010 season and observed that there was a piece of his video game that required fixing. Of course, being the supreme rival that he is, Rodgers didn’t disclose in any information.

“It kind of hit me,” Rodgers stated,via PackersNews.com “And I know it was 10 years ago, but the next day I went out to practice and started working on what I saw on the film, and the last couple days kind of happened.”

Rodgers looking to return to his elite years

2010 isn’t a bad season for Rodgers to research study, since that was the year that Rodgers won his first-ever Super Bowl.

In 16 video games, Rodgers finished 65.7-percent of his passes for 3,922 lawns, 28 goals and 11 …