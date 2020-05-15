Aaron Rodgers admits ‘surprise’ at Green Bay Packers drafting Jordan Love | NFL News





Aaron Rodgers has actually confessed he was stunned the Green Bay Packers picked fellow quarterback Jordan Love in the preliminary of last month’s NFL draft.

Speaking openly concerning the scenario for the very first time, Rodgers was polite with his reactions when dealing with the Packers’ choice to trade approximately obtain the Utah State item with the 26 th total choice of the 2020 draft.

” I assume the preliminary response [to the Packers selecting Love] was shock,” Rodgers stated.

“Not gonna say that I was thrilled by the pick, but I understand. The organisation is not only thinking about the present but the future, and I respect that. I understand their focus and their mindset.”

Jordan Love was the 26 th total choice in 2020 NFL draft

Rodgers, that is entering his 16 th period with the Packers, stated he wishes to establish a solid bond withLove He also presumed regarding mention his partnerships with previous back-up quarterbacks Matt Flynn as well as Brett Hundley.

“I’m excited to work with him,” Rodgers stated. “He seems like a really good kid with a really good head on his shoulders.”

While the choice of Love calls Rodgers’ future right into inquiry, the two-time NFL MVP stated he wants to complete his occupation with the Packers.

Rodgers is heading right into the initial period of a four-year, $134 m (₤110 m) expansion he checked in August2018 He has cap hits of $216 m, $364 m, $399 m as well as $284 m over the following 4 periods.

“[The selection of Love] strengthens the expression that you can just regulate what you can regulate,” Rodgers stated.

“Any great athlete, there’s things that are out of my control. That’s very important to me, but that’s truly out of my control. What I can control is my play and make that decision, at any point, a hard one. … If there feels like a time where I feel like I can play at a high level, and my body feels great, there’s been other great players that have gone on to play elsewhere.”

The Packers sent out the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round choice (136 th total) on April 23 in order to turn from the 30 th to 26 th choice as well as take Love.

Love will certainly rest as well as find out behind Rodgers, that is one year older (36) than Brett Favre when Rodgers was prepared 24 th total in2005 Favre was entering his 15 th period in 2005.

Love finished 61.9 percent of his masquerade 3,402 lawns, 20 goals as well as 17 interceptions last period, with the last number one of the most in his university department. That was a significant go back from 2018, when he finished 64 percent of his masquerade 3,567 lawns, 32 goals as well as 6 interceptions.

