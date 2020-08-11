Aaron Ramsey: Juventus willing to sell former Arsenal midfielder | Football News





Aaron Ramsey might be offered by Juventus this summer season

Aaron Ramsey might leave Juventus this summer season, with the Serie A champs willing to listen to provides for the midfielder, according to Sky Italy.

The Wales worldwide signed up with Juventus from Arsenal on a totally free transfer last summer season following 11 years at the Emirates Stadium.

Selling Ramsey is a possibility, however not a concern for brand-new Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo, who was selected as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement previously today.

Blaise Matuidi is set to sign up with David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami, while Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain are likewise most likely to leave Juventus this summer season.