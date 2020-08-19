Aaron Ramsdale: Bournemouth goalkeeper undergoing Sheffield United medical | Football News

Ramsdale closing in on a go back to Bramall Lane as Dean Henderson holds talks with Manchester United
Aaron Ramsdale is undergoing a medical at Sheffield United ahead of his anticipated relocation from Bournemouth.
The 22-year-old appears set to re-join the Bramall Lane club for a charge of ₤ 18.5 m, three-and-a-half-years after leaving the Blades for the Cherries.
Aston Villa and another unnamed Premier League club had actually cooled their interest as settlements in between Sheffield United, Bournemouth and Ramsdale’s agents continued to progress.
The Blades’ desire to get the Ramsdale offer finished has actually been reinforced by the news incumbent starter Dean Henderson stays in settlements with Manchester United over a financially rewarding brand-new long-lasting offer.