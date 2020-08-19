Aaron Ramsdale: Bournemouth goalkeeper undergoing Sheffield United medical | Football News





Aaron Ramsdale seems en route back to Sheffield United where he began his profession

Aaron Ramsdale is undergoing a medical at Sheffield United ahead of his anticipated relocation from Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old appears set to re-join the Bramall Lane club for a charge of ₤ 18.5 m, three-and-a-half-years after leaving the Blades for the Cherries.

Aston Villa and another unnamed Premier League club had actually cooled their interest as settlements in between Sheffield United, Bournemouth and Ramsdale’s agents continued to progress.

The Blades’ desire to get the Ramsdale offer finished has actually been reinforced by the news incumbent starter Dean Henderson stays in settlements with Manchester United over a financially rewarding brand-new long-lasting offer.