Aaron Ramsdale: Bournemouth goalkeeper announces positive coronavirus test | Football News

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale confesses he was puzzled after turning into one of both individuals from Premier League clubs to test positive for coronavirus in the 2nd round of screening.

Ramsdale states he returned an adverse test in the organization’s preliminary of screening on Monday, however in the 2nd set 3 days later on he was revealed to have actually gotten the infection.

The 22- year-old urges he continued to be mindful while in between both examinations and also states he needs to have been contaminated while on a vacation to the stores.

“I’ve been trying to figure it out for the past two days,” he informedThe Sun “My test last Monday prior to we began training was unfavorable.

“So this recently, I’ve done the typical points like mosting likely to the grocery store and also mosting likely to the fuel terminal to load my auto.

“Once you have actually gotten the infection, it receives your blood.

“That was undoubtedly not the situation [after the first test] and also it’s been the 3 days in between both examinations when I’ve acquired the infection.

“I’ve been just as careful as before on lockdown and it seems to be a shopping trip where I’ve caught it.”