Aaron Judge’s GF Told Cops ‘Do You Know Who My Boyfriend Is?!’, Arrest Vid Shows

Aaron Judge‘s GF introduced up her relationship with the Yankees star throughout a DUI arrest in February … straight up asking officers throughout the cease, “Do you know who my boyfriend is?!”

It’s all in new police video obtained by TMZ Sports … which reveals Judge’s longtime GF, Samantha Bracksieck, name-dropping the NYY outfielder a number of occasions to arresting officers.

And, spoiler alert … it did not go so effectively for her.

Here’s the deal … the 26-year-old was pulled over at round midnight on Feb. 25 in Scottsdale, Ariz. after cops say they noticed her driving with out her headlights on.

During questioning … video reveals she admitted to an officer she drank two glasses of wine at Mastro’s Steakhouse earlier than getting behind the wheel.

When cops suspected her of being too drunk to drive … they put her via discipline sobriety assessments and administered a breathalyzer. And, after they are saying she bombed the assessments and blew a .12 … they put the cuffs on her.

That’s when Samantha grew to become standoffish towards officers … telling them, “Do you understand what you’re doing right now?”

“I just need to get home,” she added. “Do you know who my boyfriend is?!”

The officers responded, “We don’t.”

“This is going to be bad for me,” Sam continued. “I’m just saying that right now.”

Officers did not even ask a follow-up and put her behind a squad automotive … however that is when she pulled the Judge card just a few extra occasions to a different cop.

“My boyfriend is not in a spot where I should be, like, having this happen,” Bracksieck mentioned. “He’s like a public figure. So, like, me being arrested for, like, having two glasses of wine is not OK.”

Bracksieck continued, “My boyfriend is in the spotlight of New York media in general. And, now here I am handcuffed here in Arizona … like, that is not good.”

The cop clearly did not care all that a lot … and ultimately took Bracksieck to the station, the place officers say within the police report they examined her breath two extra occasions — claiming she blew a .169 and .181.

Prosecutors in the end hit Samantha with 5 prices over the incident, together with excessive DUI — which is assessed as a BAC of .15-.19.

Samantha — who’s due in court docket for a listening to on the case in June — is going through jail time and fines if she’s convicted.