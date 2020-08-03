Aaron Judge has two home runs as Yankees rally to sweep Red Sox

Pause it!

And we aren’t discussing the baseball season yet.

Based on the 3 Red Sox-Yankees video games this weekend at Yankee Stadium, the very best competition in baseball is on furlough to a large gulf in skill for two groups relocating opposite instructions.

To certify as a competition, every video game requirements to be competitive and extract feelings from each dugout. Those two active ingredients were sorely missing this weekend in The Bronx where the Yankees finished a three-game sweep by means of a come-from-behind 9-7 triumph at an empty Yankee Stadium on Sunday night.

Aaron Judge, who hit two homers, consisting of the video game winner in the 8th, and Luke Voit continued to fuel the long-ball banquet the Yankees have actually been on through 8 video games with homers. Judge homered in the 2nd and 8th innings and has hit home runs in a career-high 5 straight video games.

With two outs and the bases empty and the Yankees tracking by a run in the 8th, Mike Tauchman strolled, swiped 2nd and scored on DJ LeMahieu’s single to center that connected ball game 7-7. Judge’s 2nd blast of the night offered Zack Britton a two- run cushion to work the ninth.

The triumph was the Yankees’ 6th straight and pressed the very best record in baseball to 7-1.

The just strikes Yankees reducer Mike King quit were solo homers to Xander Bogaerts in the 5th and Rafael Devers in the seventh that pressed the Red Sox into a 7-6 lead and led to Adam Ottavino changingKing The novice right-hander quit two runs and …