Aaron Gordon Leaves Bubble Due to Hamstring Injury

The Orlando Magic will lack forward Aaron Gordon when their playoff series resumes. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the 25-year-old will leave due to his hamstring injury and occasions of the previous couple of days.

Gordon hasn’t bet the Magic given thatAug 5, so his lack will not leave the group anymore shorthanded than they have actually been however that’s one less voice on the bench and in the locker space.

Of course Gordon formally leaving the bubble would indicate that he ‘d require to quarantine upon his return if anything drastic altered. Given that the Magic are down 1-3 in their first-round series with the powerhouse Bucks it’s not likely that this would hold true.

There was no major damage to Gordon’s left hamstring when he was at first examined however the string of DNPs that have actually followed given that might suggest that the franchise has factor to beware.

Gordon saw his function with the Magic lowered a little this season, the 14.4 points per video game he balanced this year were the least he’s logged given that 2016-17, however he stays under agreement through the 2021-22 season.

59