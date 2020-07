Aaron Connolly scored on the last day of the season at Burnley

Aaron Connolly and Steven Alzate have actually signed new deals at Brighton & & Hove Albion until the summer season of 2024.

The set both took pleasure in development seasons under Graham Potter and have actually accepted devote their long-lasting futures to the Seagulls.

Forward Aaron Connolly made 27 looks and scored 3 Premier League objectives, while midfielder Alzate began 11 times for Brighton and was rewarded with his very first caps for Colombia.

More to follow …