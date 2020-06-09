Aarogya Setu Crosses 3 Crore Installs on Jio Phone Models

Aarogya Setu edition that was introduced for Jio Phone versions last month have been downloaded by simply 3 crore users, the particular Ministry regarding Electronics & IT (MeitY) announced using a tweet on Monday. The app has additionally been downloaded more than 10 crore times, Google Play Store listing shows. Aarogya Setu was initially introduced for each Android in addition to iOS products and it lately was rolled out to be able to KaiOS system for a broader reach. Jio Phone in addition to Jio Phone 2 work on KaiOS.

The federal government in early April unveiled the particular Aarogya Setu app inside India inside a bid to be able to limit the particular spread regarding COVID-19. This COVID-19 traffic monitoring app makes use of Bluetooth and site to trace your current interaction with folks are already COVID+ positive or even may analyze positive soon. The application since its release has been marketed by a number of government authorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aarogya Setu experienced crossed 50 lakh puts within about three days of the launch.

Aarogya Setu extends to Jio mobile phones in India

However, at the time of the launch, the particular app was available to India’s roughly 50 crore smart phone users however, not to around 40 crore consumers of the additional basic characteristic phones. Monthly after the launch, the particular app arrived at Jio mobile phones.

With the particular wider get to of the Aarogya Setu application, the government desires to15325 track the particular spread regarding coronavirus inside India. But the growth from the app may also be attributed to strict rules enforced by the federal government over the download. In early May, the government experienced made the usage of Aarogya Setu app essential for all general public and private field employees although announcing one more extension from the lockdown to be able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The rules had been relaxed nearly two weeks afterwards where it absolutely was stated of which “district authorities may advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu application” on their mobile phones.

Recently, the particular app seemed to be made required for flight passengers as well as other precautionary actions while venturing. Aarogya Setu app has additionally been called to its personal privacy concerns.

Aarogya Setu application is but to reach additional feature mobile phones.

