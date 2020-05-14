Aarogya Setu App Released for Jio Phones in Coronavirus Battle

Ministry of Technology (Meity) mentioned on Thursday it had rolled out a model of its Bluetooth contact-tracking app for 5 lakh Jio Phones, a budget internet-enabled units offered by Reliance Industries’ telecoms unit.

India was set to roll out a model of its coronavirus contact-tracing software Aarogya Setu for Jio Phones inside days, because it appears to extend the attain of the system, it was reported final week.

India, which imposed the world’s greatest shutdown in late March to battle the unfold of the coronavirus, final month launched the Aarogya Setu (Health Bridge) app — a Bluetooth and GPS-based software which alerts customers who might have come in contact with individuals who later check optimistic for COVID-19.

The app, which was now been downloaded by 10 crore Indians, was initially obtainable solely on Google’s Android and on Apple units.

