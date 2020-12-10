Wedbush has increased the price target of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) to $160 from $150 and issued a rating of ‘outperform’ on Wednesday. They have given a potential 28.64% upside from the current price.

On Wednesday, AAPL started in the stock market with an EPS of $124.38. The current, quick, and debt-to-equity quotient are 1.36, 1.33, and 1.51. The lowest in 12 months is $53.15 and the highest is $137.98. Their simple average 50-day moving price is $117.03 and 200 days is $106.80. The market cap of Apple is $2.11 trillion. The PEG, P/E, and beta are 2.65, 38.15, and 1.30.

AAPL released its quarterly report on 3rd November showing an EPS of $0.73, surpassing the $0.70 consensus estimate by almost $0.03. The net margin stands at 20.91% with return equity being 75.15%. Their quarterly revenue was $64.70B as compared to the $63.33B consensus estimate.

AAPL Stock Transactions

UBS Group issued a price target of $115 to Apple stock and gave a rating of ‘neutral’. Monness Crespi and Hardt increased it to $144 from $117.50 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. Macquarie reinstated their rating of ‘hold’ with a price objective of $66.60. Bank of America reinstated their rating of ‘neutral’ with a price aim of $140. Barclays issued a price aim of $100 and gave a rating of ‘neutral’. They have a consensus ‘buy’ rating with a $113.37 average price aim.

Katherine Adams, SVP, sold off 17,000 shares at $110.42 EPS valued at $1,877,140. Insiders possess 0.05% AAPL stock.