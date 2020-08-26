Aaliyah’s music could soon appear on streaming services

The late R&B star’s estate revealed on Tuesday that it has begun discussions with “various record labels” to finally bring her hits out of digital limbo.

“To our loyal fans: We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalog, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future,” the statement posted to social media read.

“Thank you for your continued love and support. More updates to come!”

Her family shared the promising music update as fans around the world marked the 19th anniversary of the singer’s death. The “Try Again” hitmaker died in a plane crash on August 25, 2001, at the age of just 22.