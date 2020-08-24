A’Ali team targeting further Curragh success | Racing News

A’Ali is to head back to Ireland for the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s three-year-old has actually currently ransacked one good reward at the Curragh this season when beating subsequent winner Make A Challenge in the Sapphire Stakes.

He ended up a decent 4th to Battaash in the Nunthorpe recently and will stay at Group One level for the race on September 13.

Joint fitness instructor Ed Crisford stated: “He ran a great race. It’s a fast 5 at York and he was somewhat outmatched early on, however he ended up effectively, which I was really happy with – in another 50 backyards he might have been 3rd. With that tail wind, the leaders simply do not return.

“He’s come out of it effectively and I believe we’ll go to the Curragh for the Flying Five in 3 weeks. A stiff 5 at the Curragh must match him completely and he’s clearly won there prior to.

“There’ll be no Battaash in Ireland and I think he’ll be going there with every chance.”