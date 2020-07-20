A’Ali heads for Nunthorpe clash at York | Racing News

A’Ali is set to contest a mouthwatering renewal of the Coolmore Nunthorpe at York next month following his big-race triumph in Ireland on Sunday.

The son of Society Rock claimed a hat-trick of Group Two wins as a two-year-old last season, landing the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Prix Robert Papin at Deauville and the Flying Childers at Doncaster.

He signed off his juvenile campaign with a run at the Breeders’ Cup, where that he was done no favours by the draw, although he was down the field on his reappearance at Newcastle, he came back to his best with victory in the Group Three Coral Charge at Sandown early in the day this month.

Stepping back around Group Two level for the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh, A’Ali continued his resurgence with a decisive victory under Colin Keane – and is currently set to defend myself against defending champion Battaash and July Cup hero Oxted, among others, on the Knavesmire.

Ed Crisford, who trains A’Ali in partnership with his father, Simon, said: “He was slowly into stride and wound up racing by himself to begin with, therefore it was a worrying first two or three furlongs, but that he picked up and I thought he achieved it extremely well ultimately.

“It’s great to win still another Group Two with him. I think he is actually improved from 2-3 and has strengthened up – he’s turning out to be a very progressive sprinter.

“He deserves to just take his chance at the very best level now. I’d imagine we’ll go for the Nunthorpe the following month and his big target will be the Flying Five straight back at the Curragh in September – I think the stiff five furlongs there suits him really well.

“We’ll have to take on Battaash in the Nunthorpe and with Art Power, Oxted and the American two-year-old (Golden Pal) all looking like heading there, it should be a great race.”

Crisford was in France on Sunday to see Century Dream finish fifth in the Group One Prix d’Ispahan at Chantilly.

He added: “The ground was just too quick for him, unfortunately.

“It was a stiflingly hot day in Paris – it must have been 32 degrees. They chucked as much water on while they could, however it dried out through the day and by the time the d’Ispahan came around the ground was on the quick side of good, which he cannot handle.

“He’s come out of it well, so we’ll just try to find a race for him on easier ground.”

The Newmarket handler also provided a positive update on Ostilio, who came back from very nearly a year on the sidelines with an excellent effort to complete second in a conditions event at Haydock on Friday evening.

Crisford said: “He was returning from a long lay-off, having picked up an accident in America last year.

“I thought he ran a very good race in that which was quite a hot contest. Hopefully it will be an excellent springboard for him.

“I’m not sure what the plan is – we’re just working on that now. I think there might be another conditions race for him in around three weeks’ time and it would be nice to get his head in front again before stepping up in class.”