A’Ali heading to Sapphire Stakes next | Racing News

Recent Sandown scorer A’Ali is set to be supplemented for this weekend’s Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh.

The boy of Society Rock declared a hat-trick of Group Two wins as a two-year-old last season, landing the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Prix Robert Papin at Deauville and the Flying Childers at Doncaster.

He signed off his juvenile project with a perform at the Breeders’ Cup, where he was done no favours by the draw, and while he was down the field on his reappearance at Newcastle, he returned to his finest with triumph in the Group Three Coral Charge at Sandown on Eclipse day.

He will now return to Group Two level in Ireland, with Ed Crisford, who trains A’Ali in collaboration with his daddy, Simon, stating: “The strategy is to supplement A’Ali for the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

“He appears to have actually come out of the Sandown race actually well and a stiff 5 furlongs at the Curragh must match him completely.

“Battaash is going for a fourth win a row in that race down the hill at Goodwood (King George Stakes), so we’ll head to Ireland instead – and depending on how he gets on, we might meet Battaash in the Nunthorpe at York next month.”