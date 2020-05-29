A’Ali among 15 in Pavilion Stakes frame | Racing News

Royal Ascot winner A’Ali is one in every of 15 entries for the Betway Pavilion Stakes at Newcastle on Thursday.

He will probably be a high-profile runner for Simon and Ed Crisford, as the daddy and son duo have just lately teamed up with a joint licence.

The three-year-old received the Norfolk on the Royal assembly 12 months in the past and added the Flying Childers Stakes and Prix Robert Papin to his laurels earlier than disappointing from a large draw on his ultimate run of the 12 months in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

The Commonwealth Cup is his massive goal and will he run at Gosforth Park subsequent week, he might face a rematch with the Richard Fahey-trained Ventura Rebel, who was only a neck behind in second place in the Norfolk. Fahey can also be represented by Ventura Lightning and Show Me Show Me.

Spring Cup winner Malotru has an entry for Marco Botti, with James Tate having the choice of working Listed-placed filly Magical Journey along with stablemate Dream Shot, who was crushed lower than 5 lengths in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.