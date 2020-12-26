24 research firms have given a consensus ‘hold’ recommendation to American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) shares. The company has an average of $13.93 12 month price objective that is assigned by analysts.

On Friday, the airline company started from $15.66 in the stock market with the market cap being $9.47 billion. The lowest price of the stock in 52 weeks is $8.25 while the highest has been $30.78. Their 50 day rolling average price stands at $14.67 with $13.38 as the 200 days rolling average price.

Stock Market Ventures Of AAL Stock

According to the 22nd October report, the company had a quarterly EPS earnings of $5.54 that topped the $5.62 consensus estimate by almost $0.08. Their net negative margin was $25.56% with 124.31% of negative equity return. American Airlines Group showed a quarterly revenue of $3.17 billion, surpassing the $1.42 estimate.

140166 demoted the rating for AAL stock to ‘negative’ from ‘neutral’ and issued a price objective of $8. BNP Paribas assigned a rating of ‘neutral’ with the price objective being $13. Zacks Research increased the rating to ‘hold’ from ‘sell’ and issued a price objective of $15. Raymond James decreased the rating to ‘underperform’ from ‘market perform’. Deutsche Bank demoted the rating to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ while increasing the price objective to $20 from $18.

Townsquare Capital increased its holdings on AAL stock by almost 2.4% in Q3, owning $604,000 worth of shares. Jeppson Management purchased a new stake in Q3 priced at $113,000. Great-West Assurance raised its position by almost 4.6% in Q3, owning shares priced at $1,136,000. The Public Employees System in Ohio increased their stake by approximately 7.3% in Q3 and own $2,176,000 worth of shares. Stamos Cap. Partners raised their position by about 5.7% in Q3, owning $1,143,000 worth of shares. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of AAL stock.