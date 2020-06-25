AAA’s summer travel 2020 forecast: Watch for a decline

(CNN) — Summer will be here, and it’s about time to … never mind.

The coronavirus pandemic all but stopped leisure travel in the United States for much of the spring, with summer upon us, many Americans remain unsure what a vacation is supposed to check like in 2020.

After canceling its annual Memorial Day travel forecast because of the pandemic, the Automobile Association of America (AAA) has alternatively come out with a 2020 summer travel forecast covering July 1 through September 30.

By the numbers

According to AAA, Americans will require over 700 million trips in July, August and September, which can be 120 million fewer trips than in 2019.

In another universe where in actuality the pandemic never hit, “AAA would be projecting 857 million trips in the third quarter, a 3.6% increase over last year. By this analysis, the pandemic wiped out nearly 150 million person-trips this summer.”

The over all 14.6% decline in travel is primarily due to reduced air travel, based on AAA. “The forecast air travel volume of 15.1 million will be 74% below last year’s levels.”

As to other modes of mass transportation, the AAA forecast projects bus, rail and cruise ship travel “will see a decrease similar to air travel, as the 9.3 million expected travel volume is 86% below the level seen in 2019.”

The upside? Road trips!

While the entire numbers are unsurprisingly low, and this may be the first dip in travel volume since 2009, the automobile trip forecast is only down 3%.

“Americans will get out and explore this summer though they’re taking a ‘wait and see approach’ when it comes to booking and are likely to book more long weekend getaways than extended vacations,” said Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of Travel in a news release.

“When they do venture out, the greatest share of travelers — 683 million — will take to the road to satisfy their wanderlust.”

Where are people headed?

The AAA Summer Travel forecast also includes some data concerning the destinations their users are searching for this summer, based on searches on their internet site, TripTik.AAA.com , between March 15 and June 14. The No. 1 destination is Denver, followed closely by Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The downside? More cases of coronavirus

The AAA’s forecast and data paired with the rise in coronavirus cases across the United States as restrictions are now being lifted makes the decision-making about whether to travel at okay now — even by car — all the more fraught.

In fact, California saw its largest one-day increase in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris reported, “At least 26 states are seeing new coronavirus cases increase compared with the prior week. Remember, the number of states where cases are increasing is also on the rise.”

While the summer travel outlook is definately not rosy, with regards to both paid off volume and the health risk, we can always choose to put our energy toward planning trips next year.

Here’s to summer 2021!