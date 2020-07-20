A2 LENRUE Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in-Mic,Handsfree Call,AUX Line,TF Card,HD Sound and Bass for iPhone Ipad Android Smartphone and More(Rose Gold)

Price: $14.99
Product Description
Small Body Also Has Good Sound Quality
Wide Compatibility and Application
Mini Size and Portable
Beautiful Blue Ring Light
Long Playtime & Fast Recharge
High Quality Aluminum Alloy Materials & Premium Gift
LIGHT UP YOUR LIFE WITH MELODY AND RHYTHM
Found in 2010, LENRUE is a professional supplier of consumer electronic products , especially specialized in Bluetooth speakers. As the top-rated consumer electronics accessories brand for daily life, LENRUR is dedicated to every product with one consistent mission—Provide a better experience and products，never stop!
LENRUE A2 Portable Metal Bluetooth Speaker
LENRUE Portable Speaker, Always Your Better Choice!
Simple fashion shape, speacial Non-slip design, easy to carry, performance is excellent, affordable, competitive and trusted brand, the better choice for your portable speaker,much better sound for you.
Most Question about the Bluetooth Speaker
Q: How to adjust the volume?
A:Longer press the “+/-” button to adjust the volume , and you also can adjust the volume by adjust your device which the speaker connect with.
A:Short press the “+/-” is for next / last song.
Q:How to change the play mode?
A:Just click the “M” button to change mode. The default mode order of the system is Bluetooth-AUX-TF card.
Model Name
A2
A12
A11
Sound driver
3W
3W*2
3W*2
Playtime
10 Hours
16 Hours
12 Hours
Bluetooth Version
4.1
4.2
4.2
Material
Metal
Plastic
Metal+Plastic
Waterproof
No
No
No
【Incredible battery life】: 1000mAh high capacity, 10 hour/ 60-song playtime powered by a built-in high capacity li-ion battery and lenrue’s industry-leading power MANAGEMENT technology.
【Various output mode】: the Bluetooth speaker supports Bluetooth Connection, 3.5mm aux cable and high capacity TF card.You can enjoy music for multiple connection ways. Experience your music in full-bodied stereo realized through high-performance drivers.
【Portable and wide range support】: small size and lightweight, 2.7*2.7*1.8 inch, 200G; 33 ft Wireless range support. You can enjoy music with this small wireless Bluetooth speaker outdoor.
【Bluetooth 4.1 technology】: compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices. Instantly connect to your smartphone or tablet from up to 33 feet away. Sound core reconnects automatically to the last device used. Built-in mic for hands-free calls.
【What we offer】: LENRUE A2 Bluetooth speakers, cables, user manual, thanks card*1, 24H friendly customer service and email support, any question, please feel free to Contact us.