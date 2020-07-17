A wrinkle in Tennessee law may keep some nursing home residents from voting

People in residential care domiciles in another county from where they truly are registered to vote, however, would be able to request mail-in ballots — a wrinkle which may wind up limiting some of the state’s most susceptible voters from participating in the state’s upcoming Senate primary.

Nursing home residents can vote at their facilities, with election officials picking up ballots, said Julia Bruck, director of communications for the Tennessee secretary of state. “Nursing home residents are able to vote at the facility they reside,” she said. “In fact, many nursing home residents have already voted. Election officials collect the votes at the facility so it is not necessary for nursing home residents to mail their ballots back to the election commission office. This process ensures those in nursing homes are not disenfranchised.”

Bruck did not answer a follow-up to a question about how exactly Covid-related restrictions on outside visitors to nursing homes have affected voting procedures.

