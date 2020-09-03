A world record is tied as pro golfer shoots 55 in Oklahoma

Alexander Hughes is officially in the record book – (*55*)the record book.

Hughes, a professional golfer who last year graduated from Central Oklahoma, tied the Guinness World Record for lowest 18-hole score, firing a 16-under 55 last Thursday at South Lakes Golf Course in Jenks, Oklahoma.

Hughes’ 55 ties the world record first set by Australia’s Rhein Gibson, a current Korn Ferry Tour member who shot 55 back in 2012. Coincidentally, Gibson, who at the time played collegiately for Oklahoma Christian, also recorded the record number in Oklahoma, at River Oaks Golf Club in Edmond.

According to the official scorecard posted on Twitter, Hughes began his scoring barrage with a hole-in-one on the 155-yard, par-3 second hole. He followed with five straight birdies, at Nos. 4-8, before capping a front-nine 26 with an eagle at the 539-yard, par-5 ninth hole, where he rolled in a 25-foot putt.

“I knew it was pretty special after the eagle on nine,” Hughes told amateurgolf.com. “… From there I was just like, ‘Alright, I guess keep going lower, keep doing the same thing.’ I just kept the ball rolling.”

Hughes birdied Nos. 10 and 12 and in between survived a scare on the par-4 11th hole, where his drive nearly landed out of bounds. Hughes, who plays right-handed, told…