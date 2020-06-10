A world away from Washington, loyal supporters stand by the President in Trump country

“I think his personality is hard to deal with, his way of handling people is difficult,” said Karen Deeter, a Florida retiree who moved here from Illinois. “He’s not a politician, but he’s gotten some things done.”

To avoid becoming a one-term President, his advisers concede he must keep voters like Deeter on his side.

She dislikes his tweets, bluntly declaring: “I wish that would stop.” She isn’t partial to his name-calling or a tone that can be mean-spirited. But Deeter voted for Trump four years ago and — for the time being, at least — said she plans to do this again.

“It’s not to the point of hold your nose and do it, but I think there are reservations,” Deeter said in an interview as she gathered her morning mail this week at a Post Office in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach. “I feel like he needs to, I don’t know, maybe tone down his rhetoric?”

When asked whether she believed Trump would do this, she added: “No, he’s not that personality. But I look more at his policies and results and go at it that way.”

In conversations this week across Jacksonville and neighboring conservative communities, Trump’s supporters were resolute in their belief that he would win an additional term. They, in fact, are more confident than a number of his own advisers, who acknowledge a tough fight ahead.

It’s maybe not that Trump supporters are not watching events unfold across the country; they simply view them through a different lens than many Americans. Take, for example, the photo-op outside St. John’s Episcopal Church last week near the White House as authorities cleared peaceful demonstrators from Lafayette Park.

“I thought he was displaying his support for the Christian church,” said Beverly Slough, a member of the school board in St. Johns County. “I thought it was very, very brave to walk there.”

She praised the Trump administration’s economic record and she didn’t blame the President for the soaring unemployment in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. She said her only advice for the President would be to think before sending incendiary tweets.

“I think that it’s valuable that he takes to Twitter because that’s how he gets his message out,” Slough said. “But I think that maybe, sometimes maybe, he ought to take a breath or two before he presses send. That’s all.”

Yet even while several voters expressed displeasure at a number of his remarks, in the next breath many declared their intent without hesitation to election for your pet.

“He’s going to say what’s on his mind and to me, I appreciate his tweets,” Courtney Fernandez, an offer for the Trump strategy here in Duval County. “Sometimes you look at him and go, ‘OK, that may have been crossing the line,’ but he means well, he loves our country.”

For the following four a few months, Fernandez stated, she expects to inspire and convince voters along with one key goal in mind: “Letting women know that it’s OK to following Donald Trump, President Trump. It’s OK!”

Steve Adams, an upon the market Naval aviator, said he or she believes Trump’s most important heritage is creating a conservative government bench. That alone, he or she said, justifies a second expression.

“For me, specifically, it’s the judiciary,” Adams stated when questioned why he or she supports the President. “Appointing conservative justices — more importantly justices that will apply the Constitution and not try to change it through judicial activism. I’m very happy to see that he’s been very successful with the Republican Senate in getting justices appointed.”

A 7 days after previous Defense Secretary James Mattis announced that Trump is the first leader of their lifetime who else “tries to divide us,” a number of voters right here said these were unmoved by the critique from Mattis or Colin Powell , the previous Republican Secretary of State and embellished military head who stated Trump provides “drifted away” from the Constitution.

Bob Dickson, the Navy experienced and long term Jacksonville citizen who spends several hours every week here signing up Republicans in order to vote, stated, “Everyone has their own opinion.”

“Mattis has his opinion, Powell has his,” Dickson stated. “But there are so many, many Republican leaders who are solidly behind the President that he’s going to continue to have a large base of support.”

The question, of course, is whether that will base is sufficient to earn, with 1 poll right after another displaying an chafing for Trump among independents and females.

Dean Black, leader of the Duval County Republican Party, said he or she doesn’t think the forms this year anymore than he or she did 4 years ago, the majority of which demonstrated Hillary Clinton leading Trump. He stated the President’s law plus order information, which he or she demonstrated a week ago, would attract voters in order to the Republican ticket.

“No, I don’t think independent voters are going to be turned off in a way that’s damaging to President Trump and the Republican Party,” Black said. “To the contrary, I think they will be turned off in a way that shows them the Democrat Party has been hijacked by radicals and should not be trusted with power.”

In 2016, Trump transported Duval County, which includes all Jacksonville, by slightly more compared to 1 portion point — and nearby St. Johns County by more than 30 points. It’s that mixture he’ll have to win Florida again when he seeks to develop a way to 270 electoral votes.

Jacksonville is among the several metropolitan areas being regarded as by the Trump strategy for the Republican tradition in August. Black stated hosting the convention might energize GOP voters throughout Florida plus help the President’s possibilities in November.

“This is Trump country here. This is the single best city in America, in which to host the Republican National Convention, and for several reasons,” Black stated. “It’s a battleground county in a battleground state, in a city where you have unified Republican governance.”

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the Republican, has been heckled along with chants associated with “No RNC! No RNC!” upon Tuesday when he marched along with peaceful protestors after he or she announced the removal of the Confederate sculpture overnight throughout from City Hall.

He dropped to say regardless of whether the President’s rhetoric produced his work easier or even more difficult.

“I have no problem doing my job. I signed up for this,” Curry told CNN.

Asked whether he or she believed Trump would have Duval County, he stated: “I don’t want to talk about politics today.”