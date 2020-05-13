A worker infected 533 others with coronavirus at a factory in Ghana, president says

The factory infection was found from a stockpile of 921 examples accumulated for screening last month that wellness authorities simply reported, Akufo-Addo stated.
He did not offer additional information concerning the procedures or actions to be taken concerning the circumstance.
CNN has actually connected to Ghana’s wellness ministry for remark and also is waiting for a reaction.
The mass infection at the center brings the complete variety of verified instances in the West African country to 4,700, the president stated, including that 22 individuals have actually passed away of coronavirus- associated ailments given that the episode was reported in the nation in March.
Akudo-Addo stated instances have actually remained to boost because of enhanced screening, stating the “more people we test for the virus, the more persons we will discover as positive.”
Ghana has actually performed greater than 160,000 examinations and also it has actually included 7 even more screening facilities to accelerate turn-around time.
The president expanded the existing restriction on public events and also stated colleges and also boundaries throughout the nation would certainly continue to be shut.