A worker infected 533 others with coronavirus at a factory in Ghana, president says

All 533 of them got the infection from one worker at the factory in the port city of Tema, the president stated in his public address to the country Sunday.

The factory infection was found from a stockpile of 921 examples accumulated for screening last month that wellness authorities simply reported, Akufo-Addo stated.

He did not offer additional information concerning the procedures or actions to be taken concerning the circumstance.

CNN has actually connected to Ghana’s wellness ministry for remark and also is waiting for a reaction.