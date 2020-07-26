A woman’s stolen teddy bear contained a recording of her dying mother. Now celebrities are trying to help her get it back.

But for the 28- year-old Vancouver citizen, the bear wasn’t simply a forgotten things. It brought a message: Her dying mom’s last voice recording to her.

Last week, amidst a busy relocation, the bear– crammed in a bag with other belongings– was stolen from outdoors of the U-Haul Soriano and her future husband had actually leased to load their valuables.

“It was so important to me because she had a recording on it that was specifically just for me that said she loved me, she was proud of me, and she’ll always be with me,” Soriano informed CNN. “I hugged it every time I missed her.”

Now, Soriano is looking for the bear– and others, consisting of a handful of celebrities, are trying to help.

The bear’s last location Soriano’s mama, Marilyn Soriano, passed away on June 29, 2019, after fighting cancer. She was53 Soriano stated her mama talented her the bear, that includes a voice tape-recorded message, quickly prior to her death. The bear is likewise using black frame glasses similar to her mama did. “It was her signature look,” Soriano stated. The bear remained in a bag with other crucial products, consisting of passports, citizenship documents, insurance coverage cards, an iPad and a Nintendo Switch. On Friday, as Soriano was moving into a brand-new location with her future husband in Vancouver, she set the bag down in a rush. One of her good friends who was en path to help them dump the truck had actually remained in a cycling mishap. “I dropped everything next to the U-Haul and just tried to make my way to my friend as quickly as possible,” Soriano stated. “In my rush, I neglected to tell my fiance that I put the bag by the front of the U-Haul, he immediately started unloading the back of it so he didn’t even know it was at the front.” Thankfully, Soriano stated her pal was able to get to the health center and is doing OK. But back at the brand-new apartment or condo, her bag was no place in sight. After examining security video, she stated, they saw somebody had actually gotten the bag and left in a matter of minutes. The search efforts The look for the stolen bear spread on social networks after CNN news partner CBC reported the story. It even captured the attention of star Ryan Reynolds, who used a benefit of $5,000 for the return of the bear. “Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara,” Reynolds tweetedSaturday “Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home.” Other celebrities consisting of Dan Levy and Zach Braff tweeted their beliefs in hopes of reuniting Soriano with thebear . On Sunday, Soriano paced the streets in the location publishing posters included the bear in hopes somebody will step forward with details. Vancouver Police tweeted that anybody who has actually seen the bear to call the at 604-717-3321 Soriano even established an e-mail represent anybody with details. She stated she got some leads, however the bear still hasn’t been discovered as of Sunday early morning.





Source link