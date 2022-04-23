Today, 72-year-old Sirvard Harutyunyan, a resident of Nalbandyan settlement of Metsamor enlarged community of Armavir region, died in the resuscitation department of “Armavir” medical center.

According to Shamshyan.com, the latter was taken to hospital after his son-in-law received gunshot wounds.

It should be reminded that a murder with a firearm was attempted yesterday in Armavir region.

At around 00:15, the Armavir Police Department received a call that shots had been fired on the road from Nor Armavir village to Nalbandyan village. According to the caller, one person was taken to hospital and another fell to the ground.

It turned out that on the same day, at around 00:05, 44-year-old Laert Harutyunyan, a resident of Nalbandyan, Metsamor community, Armavir region, had an argument over household issues in the yard of his father-in-law, 69-year-old Edik Martirosyan, a resident of Nalbandyan. Martirosyan and his son, 41-year-old Aram Martirosyan, a resident of Nalbandyan, during which, according to preliminary information, swearing was uttered. Harutyunyan’s address (which the investigation department finds out), during which L. Harutyunyan fired at A ով with a smoothbore rifle he had. և ․ ․ The Martirosyans, as he և ․ In the direction of Martirosyan’s wife, 72-year-old Sirvard Harutyunyan, a resident of Nalbandyan settlement. After the shooting և Martirosyan died on the spot from a gunshot wound to the head, and A. Martirosyan and S. Harutyunyan was taken to “Armavir” medical center with gunshot wounds.

A criminal case has been initiated, suspect L. Harutyunyan was arrested.