A woman went biking on Mother’s Day. She hasn’t been seen since

Suzanne Morphew went missing out on in the location of County Road 225 and also West Highway 50 west of Maysville, Colorado, on Sunday.

More than 100 search employees, various drones, 8 monitoring and also scent pet dogs, and also overpass goals by Reach Air Ambulance have actually looked the location for any kind of leads.

Facebook page has been established to discover Morphew, and also Morphew’s spouse Barry has actually vowed $100,000 for info that causes her secure return. That incentive has been enhanced to $200,000 many thanks to a coordinating contribution from a buddy.

GoFundMe page has additionally been established for household and also volunteers assisting in the search.