A woman was hit by a train in Alaverdi, and she died Morning

Today, on May 4, a tragic event took place in Alaverdi. At around 11:55, the driver of the Ayrum-Gyumri freight train noticed a citizen passing by the railway in the area of ​​2.609 km of the railway 760 Sanahin-Alaverdi section, near the “Haypej” parking lot on Tumanyan street in Alaverdi city. However, before the train driver turned on the signal horn, the citizen, not having time to clear the road part of the railway, touched the train, after which he died on the spot. The deceased was Nellie G., born in 1988.

The dead woman was spotted at around 12:10 by a police patrol officer while on duty at the Tumanyan Street crossing in Alaverdi.

Materials are being prepared in Tumanyan’s investigation department on the fact.

Tatevik GHAZARYAN

Photos by Gagik Shamshyan