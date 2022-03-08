Former Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan congratulated on International Women’s Day. “Dear women, your rights must be truly protected and your opportunities equal and dignified. It will only strengthen our state.

But only “dry” laws for this purpose և then swinging those laws on women’s rights on every occasion do not solve it.

It should be so that people do not have stereotypes about women, that they get rid of apparent fears.

It should be such that the birth of a girl child is always perceived with happiness and anticipation, and the birth of a child is never interrupted just because she is a girl.

It should be ruled out that the criterion for a woman’s success at work is at the expense of her personal life, and there should be no fears and stereotypes in society that will stigmatize a woman’s life, depriving her of the opportunity to be successful.

A woman should not fall victim to the stigma set by society and have to live with deprivation for the rest of her life.

A woman should be judged by her professional knowledge and merits, and being a woman should not be seen as a preconceived notion of men being behind work, not being fully evaluated, suffering personal deprivation, and so on.

Psychological, physical or economic violence against women must be ruled out.

The involvement of women in public and especially in political-state life should be considered solved not by the fact that “dry” percentages of laws are satisfied, but by the fact that women are valued at the expense of excluding artificial contributions in real life. The state itself must be free from stereotypes and fears in order to achieve its goals easily and quickly.

Finally, women’s life success stories should not be the greatest achievement, but a contagious example of a normal way of life. For this purpose we are in 2016-2022. made large-scale public campaigns with #Be_Example, #Against_violence և with other slogans.

Unfortunately, we all went through the epidemic crisis and the catastrophic war together, but they proved how unique the value of a woman’s devotion is for saving a human life, defending the Homeland and strengthening our statehood.

Dear women,

Thanks to your dedication and care, the bright colors of your being, the world changes, becomes kinder and filled with patience.