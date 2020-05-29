A woman kept her grandmother’s body hidden in a basement freezer for 16 years in social security scheme, police say

Cynthia Black, Delahay’s granddaughter, has now been arrested and charged with theft by illegal taking, receiving stolen property, and abuse of a corpse.

Black reported that she discovered her grandmother’s body in their Ardmore house in 2004, and informed police her household wanted the earnings Delahay acquired from social security, in response to the police affidavit obtained by CNN.

She put Delahay’s stays in a freezer, that was kept in the basement of the Ardmore house, police mentioned.