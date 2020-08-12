A woman is stunned when her new driver’s license came back with a picture of an empty chair

“I was with my Mom and we were going to eat lunch and I said, ‘You need to see this, this isn’t right,'” Jade Dodd informed CNN affiliate WKRN

.

Dodd had actually just recently restored her license in Hickman County and when it came in the mail on Thursday, she was amazed to discover that in location of her picture ID there was a image of an emptychair

.

“The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like ‘hey, I need my license fixed,'” Dodd stated.

“Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, ‘Oh, I need my manager for this.'”

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security informed CNN the mistake took place when the incorrect image was caught and conserved to Dodd’s profile. “When the customer recently renewed her driver license online, she received an image of a chair because that was the last picture taken on file,” Wes Moster, director of interactions, stated in a declaration. “When the Department was made aware of her situation, we immediately made things right with the customer and provided her with a license with her actual photo and have addressed this situation internally.” Luckily, Dodd mainly simply believes it’s amusing and informed WKRN that it was a great way to lighten the state of mind due to the coronavirus. “My boss thinks it’s funnier than anyone. I was at work Friday and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, ‘I thought this was you, I waved at it this morning’ and I was like ‘thanks,'” statedDodd . Strangers even began sending out her memes to her social …

